World of Warcraft: Midnight launches in March

The Worldsoul Saga is a third of the way to being complete. World of Warcraft's The War Within expansion debuted a couple of years ago, with promises made before then that it would be followed by two additional expansions known as Midnight and The Last Titan. Talking about the second expansion in this narrative trilogy, we now know precisely when it will be making its arrival.

Blizzard has confirmed that World of Warcraft: Midnight will be launching on March 2, 2026 at 23:00 GMT/00:00 CET (March 3). This was revealed in a new trailer for the expansion that teases a huge conflict that will shake Azeroth to its core and will lay the foundation for the huge and conclusive last phase of this saga.

It was also revealed that pre-purchasing for this expansion is now underway, meaning you can snag your copy ahead of time to be rewarded with a collection of goodies to use in-game now. As for what this includes, you will get Early Access to the Housing update that drops next week, plus Midnight-themed Housing decor, a Voidlight Surger flying mount, an Enhanced Level 80 Character Boost token, transmog sets for the Lightwing and Voidwing Dragonhawk flying mounts and the Doomfeathers and Hopeflutter Dragonhawk pets, extra Trader's Tender, and also 30 days of World of Warcraft game time.

As for what the different versions of Midnight offer, head over here to read more. And for when we're expecting The Last Titan to make its arrival, see what Blizzard said when we asked them precisely this.