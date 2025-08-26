World of Warcraft's Worldsoul Saga will conclude in the 2020s

HQ

Considering World of Warcraft: The War Within launched in the summer of 2024, and with World of Warcraft: Midnight planned for 2026, it seems only natural that the third and final chapter in the ongoing Worldsoul Saga will arrive in 2028, right? We don't actually know this for a fact yet, as Blizzard has been focussing its efforts entirely on the upcoming second part, Midnight, an expansion that was properly presented to the world at Gamescom last week.

With this set to be the second part in a big trilogy of events, we spoke with Blizzard's art director Ely Cannon and technical director Frank Kowalkowski to learn more about the upcoming expansion, with Cannon explaining how they manage the expectation of delivering a middle part that needs to continue delivering suspense and unravelling narrative while saving big reveals for the epic conclusion in the eventual last chapter known as The Last Titan.

Cannon explained: "Yeah, so everything we're doing now is really wrapping up 20 years of storytelling. So not only are we tying up the most recent stories but also leading into the rest of what we need to tell in the trilogy. So I think we're trying to be very careful to tell an evocative, engaging story here but also to set up the next stages for the story they want to tell. I won't tell you too much about what that is but I can tell you it's very exciting and the things that are coming are going to be really great."

But this wasn't all as we followed up with inquiring if The Last Titan will launch in the 2020s or if Blizzard has a longer launch plan in place for this following expansion? Kowalkowski gave us a very straightforward response to whether The Last Titan will launch this decade, adding simply: "Yeah."

Check out the full interview with Cannon and Kowalkowski below.