World of Tanks: Heat will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S next week

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Wargaming has decided the time has come to finally put World of Tanks: Heat into the hands of its fans. Following sharing increasing bits of information about the game, the developer has now confirmed that the more action-oriented take on its tank warfare formula will officially be landing on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as soon as next week.

Yep, the launch date is imminent with the debut planned for May 26. When the game does arrive, it will support cross-platform play and cross-progression, meaning you can hop between the different versions of the game and continue playing without a hitch.

This launch date has been accompanied by a new trailer for the game that you can see below, and as for what the debut of the title will offer fans, we're told there will be eight agents to utilise spread across three defined roles, plus 15 vehicles to use, eight maps to play, and four PvP modes to enjoy (Hardpoint, Control, Kill Confirmed, and Conquest).