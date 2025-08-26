World of Tanks: Heat is looking to tap into a "younger audience" and those "coming from more of an FPS background"

As part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, Wargaming had plenty of surprises in store for fans. Not only did the developer reveal the 2.0 update for World of Tanks that will significantly overhaul and enhance the PC title, but it also revealed a brand-new game that while slotting into the World of Tanks franchise, is a tad different in actual gameplay.

Known as World of Tanks: Heat, this is a more arcade-styled version of World of Tanks, a project that plays faster, is less devastating for those who make mistakes, and has a far shallower learning curve and onboarding due to its focus on hero-based warfare and less on an immense progression grind. Needless to say, for those who have found World of Tanks to be a bit overbearing, Heat is the natural next step, and is ideal for the player demographic coming from intense first-person shooters.

Speaking about the idea behind World of Tanks: Heat, head of community Luke Nicholls told us during an interview at Gamescom.

"I think we're trying to address a bit of a different audience with this, right? World of Tanks obviously is and remains a huge focus for us and we're really looking forward to the next 15 years. But, you know, to address a bit of a younger audience, people coming from more of an FPS background, for example, we thought we'd do something a little bit different and a little bit more dynamic, fast paced and maybe accessible and familiar to people who come from that kind of background. And we think it's going to do really well."

Check out the full interview below to learn more about the game, which doesn't currently have a release date attached to it.