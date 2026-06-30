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Another World Cup round of 32 match ended in a penalty shootout: Morocco beat Netherlands on penalties after the regular time ended 1-1, hours after the shock elimination of Germany by Paraguay, which was decided from 12 yards after the same 1-1 result. Earlier, Brazil advanced to round of 16 after scoring in the last minute against Japan, avoiding the hurdle of the extra 30 minutes of play, with still three potential rounds ahead before a final.

Morocco's victory was a hard fought wan, when the Dutch team already saw themselves in round of 16, but Issa Diop, centre-back for Fulham, equalised in the 91st minute. The African team ended up outpacing the Dutch in almost every category, from shots and shots on target (12-7, 6-3) to a 70% possession.

In the end, in the penalty shootout ridden of errors on both teams, including a save by Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from a Soufiane Rahimi shot that slipped through his hands and slowly crossed the goal line, something that will surely haunt the Brighton goalkeeper, Saibari scored the winning goal and Morocco is in round of 16, taking a revenge from their elimination by Netherlands in 2014, with a controversial penalty.

Morocco will now face co-hosts Canada in round of 16, en route to face the winner of Paraguay vs. France/Sweden in quarter-finals.