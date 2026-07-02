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Workers in Germany can no longer call in sick by phone

The controversial reform also ends the option of calling in sick by phone, sparking heated debate over its impact on both employees and the healthcare system.

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Germany is now tightening the rules regarding sick leave. As part of a broader reform package, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that employees will no longer be able to call in to report sick. Instead, they will be required to provide a doctor's note starting on the first day of illness.

Merz justifies the change by stating that the country's sick leave rates have reached levels that are negatively impacting the country's productivity and competitiveness.

Unsurprisingly, the decision has been met with considerable criticism. Among other things, doctors warn that the requirement for in-person medical certificates will lead to an increased burden on the healthcare system and more patients in waiting rooms. It is also argued that people with contagious illnesses may feel compelled to leave their homes to obtain a certificate. The reform has also sparked a lively debate on social media.

Workers in Germany can no longer call in sick by phone

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