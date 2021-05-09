Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World's western release date confirmed

It will be coming in May for PS4 and Switch, PC will follow in June.

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is the latest entry of Wonder Boy series, and is the fully remastered version of Wonder Boy IV developed by its original creator. The game aims to bring players down the memory lane, letting them "experience Asha's journey like never before" with "cell-shaded 3D graphics and 2D gameplay that stays close to the beloved original gameplay as well as enhanced visuals and refined play content".

Wonder Boy - Asha in Monster World was first released to PS4 and Switch in Japan earlier on April 22, and we were told to stay tuned for the western release. It turns out that we don't have to wait for too long.

Developer Artdink and publisher ININ Games has announced that Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World will launch on PS4 and Switch on May 28 in North America, Europe, and Australia. Later the game will be available on Steam on June 29 as well.

If you're interested in knowing more details about the game, you can check its official website.

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World

Thank you, Gematsu.

