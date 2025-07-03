Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World shadow dropped for Xbox

HQ

Released for the Mega Drive in 1994, Monster World IV was a really well-made platform role-playing game, and is widely regarded as perhaps the best instalment in the series.

So it was no surprise that it was included with the Mega Drive Mini when it was released in 2019, with a full remake coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Switch in 2021. The remake was called Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World, but as you can see, Xbox was missing from the available formats, and as you already figured out from the headline, this has now been fixed.

Bliss Brain has today both announced and re-released Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World, this time for PC (Microsoft Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. If you want to refresh your memory and check out this great title more closely, we have a trailer to offer below. We promise it's well worth your time.