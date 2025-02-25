Wolfe Glick wins Pokémon Europe International Championships and delivers hardest victory speech of all-time

HQ

There is perhaps no bigger name in the world of competitive Pokémon Video Game Championships (VGC) these days than that of Wolfe Glick. He has appeared at several events around the world and won the majority of them, with his latest major result coming at the Pokémon Europe International Championships that were held in London over the weekend.

After proving to be a force of nature once again, Glick came out on top by defeating Dylan Yeomans in the grand finale, securing the tournament, trophy, and $15,000 in prize money for himself.

Once the event was wrapped, Glick appeared on stage to talk about the result and ultimately delivered a ruthless and memorable speech.

As captured by X user Pyrogue18: "Honestly, I'm just thinking about the scope. There were 1,400 players signed up for this tournament, who entered this tournament, the biggest official Pokémon tournament of all-time. 1,400 players trained their Pokémon, travelled to London, practiced with friends, worked on their team. 1,400 people showed up to this tournament hoping and dreaming to win the entire thing... BUT IT WASN'T ENOUGH!"

While it's unclear what will be next for Glick, no doubt his recent form will see him eyeing up another World Championship, to sit alongside his 2016 trophy.