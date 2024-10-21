Wizards of the Coast unveils the first Magic: The Gathering x Marvel cards

New York Comic-Con is giving us some really big news for the MCU in the future. One of them, which has perhaps gone more unnoticed by many because of its distance from movies or video games, is the reveal of the first cards from the Secret Lair Marvel set in Magic: The Gathering.

The Superdrop will be released on 4 November and will include cards featuring Marvel characters Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Wolverine and Storm. And they will serve as a preview for Magic's Universes Beyond set due out next year, the first of several. In the case of 2025, it will focus on Spider-Man.

You can take a look at some of the cards that will be released on 4 November below. Ready to get back into Magic: The Gathering with Marvel?