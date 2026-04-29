Windrose's first update will improve connectivity and add tons of new building pieces

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When Windrose launched recently, it quickly proved to be a huge hit, with over one million players hopping into the pirate survival title as soon as they could. This was even debuting during a busy week with plenty of competition, including Pragmata, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, and

Replaced. Ever since this debut happened, the player figures have dropped as expected, even if they are still rather high, and with this continued interest, developer Kraken Express has laid out its plans for what to expect from the project in the foreseeable future.

In a Steam blog post, Kraken Express has announced that in its effort to improve the game's performance and reduce the number of bugs, a support page system has been set up for fans to more easily report any issues they may come across.

Beyond this, we've been given an insight into the next update for the game, which promises a ton of fixes predominantly and a few new elements on top of this. There will be connectivity issue improvements, CPU and disk usage enhancements, performance and stability updates, over 50 fixes and quality-of-life changes, and over 40 new building pieces to "fill some gaps and inconsistencies". Kraken does state that it may even be able to "address Steam Cloud Saves problems".

There is no word on when this update will drop, as it could land this week or perhaps next week instead, and once this update is out of the way, focus will be shifted to the next big content update that brings the Ashlands biome.

Kraken adds: "Our philosophy now is to enrich the current gameplay systems, instead of only adding new biomes with the respective content, so even before we have the full details, it's safe to say the game will not just grow in size - it will also evolve.

"The scope of what we want to do is rather ambitious, so our best bet right now this update will take at least 6 months to deliver. This might sound like a long time, but we believe it will allow us to roll out an exciting and meaningful expansion to the game of appropriate quality. In other words, we will work very hard so it's worth the wait."

So it seems like the next major content update for the game is a while away, but when it does land, it looks like there will be plenty to appreciate within it.