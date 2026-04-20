Windrose is already a million-seller

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Amid the flurry of major debuts that took place last week, it's easy to gloss over one of two of them. While you may have been distracted by Pragmata or Mouse: P. I. For Hire, Replaced and even Windrose also launched, and to great success when talking about the latter.

It has been confirmed by the game's social media that Windrose has now shipped as many as one million copies, all in less than a week. Adding to this is the achievement that the game has surpassed 200,000 players at once on Steam, showing that the future is bright for the pirating survival adventure game.

Speaking about these successes, developer Kraken Express adds: "Jokes aside, your support has been incredible, and your patience while we work on fixes means the world to us. Moreover, Windrose surpassed 200,000 concurrent players on Steam! Thank you kindly, on behalf of our entire studio."

Have you played Windrose yet?