Wimbledon to introduce video review for the first time this year

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Wimbledon will be the next Grand Slam, after the US Open and Australian Open, to introduce video reviews, which will allow players to challenge certain calls by the chair umpire, checking on video things such as if a ball has bounced twice or if a ball touched the opponent's body or racquet, or to check if a played caused hindrance, something that happened very recently at Indian Wells with Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper.

What they won't be allow to review is if the ball has touched the line or not, as Wimbledon already uses an electronic system, introduced for the first time last year, which replaced line judges with a machine. A system called electronic line calling (ELC) that proved to be controversial last year when some players didn't trust it... and it was found that in some matches it was not working correctly.

As BBC reports, video review has been used since 2023 at the US Open, since 2025 at the Australian Open, and it is planned that it will be used for all ATP Tour events by next year. It's already used in many WTA events too.

Wimbledon 2026 will take place between Monday, June 26 and Sunday, July 2026, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek defending their titles.