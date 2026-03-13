Jack Draper and Daniil Medvedev argue about hindrance penalty at Indian Wells

HQ

Jack Draper ends his Indian Wells title defence with a loss to Daniil Medvedev 6-1 7-5, in a match which had a big controversy as the Russian player called on a hindrance on the British player, and was booed by the spectators. It happened during a rally in which Draper was serving, with the second set being 5-5, 0-15.

Draper briefly stretched his arms out, signaling that he thought Medvedev's shot had gone out. The rally continued, and Medvedev missed the point. However, the Russian asked the chair umpire to review the rally and see if Draper had been guilty of hindrance for his gesture, as it could have distracted the player.

The umpire checked her tablet and awarded hindrance penalty to Draper, "for doing something different in the rally than you would normally do", conceding the point to Medvedev, potentially changing the course of the game. This was met with a lot of booes from the spectators in California. Medvedev went on to win the game that broke Draper's serve, and ended up winning the match in the following game.

"I don't feel like I cheated", said Medvedev, although he doesn't feel great about it

In a cordial handshake after the match, Medvedev said that "if you're mad with me I'm sorry". Draper responded that "I'm not at all, I just don't think it distracted you enough". "I don't feel great", added Medvedev, with Draper reassuring his rival that he had won the match fair and that it was a fair call, but still though that his gesture really didn't distract him enough.

"Do I feel good about it? Not really, but I also don't feel like I cheated. I let the referee decide", explained Medvedev later in an intervew to BBC. "Was I distracted a bit? Yes. Is it enough to win the point? I don't know. If you look on the first forehand I do after it happened, I think I could have done a better shot if there was no gesture from Jack."