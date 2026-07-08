Wimbledon semi-finals on Thursday and Friday: Zverev and Fery in ATP, Kostyuk and Noskova in WTA

HQ

All Wimbledon quarter-finals matches have been played, with semi-finals taking place tomorrow Thursday July 9 for the women's singles, and the following day, Friday, for men's singles. In the women's side, Marta Kostyuk easily dispatched Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2, and later Linda Noskova defeated Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5.

In the men's side, the remarkable run of Arthur Fery, the fairytale of this Wimbledon edition (the British player, 23 years old, was ranked 114 in the world when he started the competition as a qualifier), continued after defeating Flavio Cobolli in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0; while Alexander Zverev defeated Taylor Fritz also in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Wimbledon 2026 semi-finals on Thursday and Friday

Women's singles semifinals (Thursday, 9 July)



Coco Gauff vs Karolína Muchová — 1:30 pm BST / 2:30 pm CEST



Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Nosková — Not before 4:00 pm BST / 5:00 pm CEST



Men's singles semifinals (Friday, 10 July)