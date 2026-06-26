Wimbledon draw: Djokovic and Sinner in same side facing a potential semi-final

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Novak Djokovic knows his path in Wimbledon and the rivals he will have to face to conquer a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, which would be his eighth in the grass in London. Djokovic has been prioritising only Grand Slams, knowing that, at 38 years old, he is running out of chances to win another major title, and has been drowning in the ATP rankings, falling to eighth place.

After the Wimbledon draw was made on Friday, Djokovic (seventh seed at Wimbledon because of Alcaraz's injury) knows his first rival, the 26-year-old Chinese Wu Yibing, ranked 99 in the world, in their first ATP match. It will be on Tuesday, June 30.

After that, Djokovic has a very very tough path: Stefanos Tsitsipas or Hugo Gaston in the second, potentially Arthur Rinderknech in the third round, and possibly Andrey Rublev or Joao Fonseca (his executioner in Roland Garros last month) in the fourth round, third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals.

In the meantime, Jannik Sinner will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, and could face Nuno Borges or Tristan Boyer in second round, Ignacio Buse in third round, and potentially Rafael Jódar or Luciano Darderi in fourth round. Daniil Medvedev could be the higher ranked player against Sinner in quarter-finals.

Sinner vs. Djokovic, therefore, would be a blockbuster semi-final, but let's not forget both were eliminated much earlier during the last Grand Slam in Paris' clay... The winner of that semi-final could face Alexander Zverev, higher ranked player in their opposite side of the table.