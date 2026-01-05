Wildcard locks down Counter-Strike 2 roster with four new additions

HQ

Now that we're into the New Year and the Counter-Strike 2 season is preparing to kick off in full once more, organisation Wildcard has popped up to announce its roster for the 2026 season, with this made up of mostly fresh faces.

The only familiar star is Jaxon "Peeping" Cornwell, who helms a roster that includes Ethan "reck" Serrano from SportsBetExpert and Anthony "CLASIA" Kearney from SkinRave Esports, plus both Simon "sSen" Solnæs Iversen and Miłosz "mhL" Knasiak who have been promoted from Wildcard's Academy.

It's unclear where we will first see this team in action, but there are some big events happening at the tail end of January, including BLAST Bounty 2026 Season 1 Finals and IEM Krakow too.