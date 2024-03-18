Wild Bastards will also be coming to consoles later this year

Developer Blue Manchu and publisher Modus Games have announced that their upcoming roguelike shooter Wild Bastards will also launch on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series in 2024. The game was first revealed back in December 2023, but only a PC release was confirmed.

The game has the same eye-catching cel-shaded visual style as its predecessor, Void Bastards, but this time it's western-themed. Wild Bastards will reportedly see players move from planet to planet to recruit, manage and gun sling with a team of 13 outlaws that each have their own weaponry, special power, and growth tree.

After completing the game's Roguelike campaign, players will be able to access a challenge mode, which offers a sequence of challenge sectors with increasingly difficulty levels and mutators to modify the play experience.

In our review of Void Bastards, we said: "Taken for what it is, Void Bastards does many things better than similar games do and has accomplishments we hope will inform future designs. Yet we can't escape the feeling that the exuberance it encourages comes at a price; push its novelty too hard, and it will break."

You can check out the game's console reveal trailer below: