Wild Bastards is the spiritual successor to the epic strategy shooter Void Bastards

HQ

Developer Blue Manchu and publisher Modus Games have announced Wild Bastards, a spiritual successor to the epic strategy shooter Void Bastards.

The game has the same eye-catching cel-shaded visual style as its predecessor, but this time it's western-themed. Wild Bastards will reportedly see players move from planet to planet to recruit, manage and gun sling with a team of 13 outlaws that each have their own weaponry, special power, and growth tree.

After completing the game's Roguelike campaign, players will be able to access a challenge mode, which offers a sequence of challenge sectors with increasingly difficulty levels and mutators to modify the play experience.

Wild Bastards will launch at an unconfirmed date in 2024.