Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Wild Bastards is the spiritual successor to the epic strategy shooter Void Bastards

It's planned to release on PC in 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Developer Blue Manchu and publisher Modus Games have announced Wild Bastards, a spiritual successor to the epic strategy shooter Void Bastards.

The game has the same eye-catching cel-shaded visual style as its predecessor, but this time it's western-themed. Wild Bastards will reportedly see players move from planet to planet to recruit, manage and gun sling with a team of 13 outlaws that each have their own weaponry, special power, and growth tree.

After completing the game's Roguelike campaign, players will be able to access a challenge mode, which offers a sequence of challenge sectors with increasingly difficulty levels and mutators to modify the play experience.

Wild Bastards will launch at an unconfirmed date in 2024.

Wild Bastards is the spiritual successor to the epic strategy shooter Void Bastards


Loading next content