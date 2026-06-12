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Wii Sports Resort

Wii Sports Resort now added to Nintendo Music

Nintendo is delivering the muzak just in time for the weekend with a whopping 99 tracks.

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It's time to expand the Nintendo Music library once again. Nintendo has announced that it has added the elevator-muzak-inspired soundtrack from Wii Sports Resort to its game music app, featuring a total of 99 tracks spanning 1 hour and 37 minutes.

If you want to listen, you'll need a Switch Online subscription. Then just download the app for Android or iOS and enjoy the game music. As we recently reported, support for Nintendo Music has now been expanded to make it easier for you to stream Nintendo music.

Wii Sports Resort

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Wii Sports ResortScore

Wii Sports Resort
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Elfving

Jonas Elfving has taken a trip to Nintendo's island paradise. Twelve sports to conquer and a new piece of plastic for your Wiimote...



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