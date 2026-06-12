Wii Sports Resort now added to Nintendo Music

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It's time to expand the Nintendo Music library once again. Nintendo has announced that it has added the elevator-muzak-inspired soundtrack from Wii Sports Resort to its game music app, featuring a total of 99 tracks spanning 1 hour and 37 minutes.

If you want to listen, you'll need a Switch Online subscription. Then just download the app for Android or iOS and enjoy the game music. As we recently reported, support for Nintendo Music has now been expanded to make it easier for you to stream Nintendo music.