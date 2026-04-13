Who plays at the Barcelona Open 2026: Top seeded players and debut matches

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After the Monte-Carlo Masters in which Sinner dethroned Alcaraz, most of the ATP players divide to continue the clay season: some go to Spain for the Barcelona Open (Conde de Godó) and others go to Germany for the BMW Open in Munich, both ATP 500 before the Mutua Madrid Open next week.

From the top 10, Alexander Zverev (World No. 3), Ben Shelton (World No. 6), and Alexander Bublik (no. 11) have chosen Munich, while Alcaraz (World No. 2), De Miñaur (no. 7), Musetti (no. 9) chose Barcelona. Jannik Sinner will rest this week, and Novak Djokovic won't return until Madrid next week.

These are the eight seeded players at the Barcelona Open, with Arthur Fils stepping in after Valentin Vacherot withdrew, with their world ranking between parenthesis. Bear in mind that the order of the seed may not match the current order in the ranking, as the seeds were made on April 6:



Carlos Alcaraz (2)

Lorenzo Musetti (9)

Alex de Minaur (7)

Karen Khachanov (14)

Andrey Rublev (15)

Cameron Norrie (24)

Jack Draper (28)

Arthur Fils (30)



Of those, Jack Draper makes his debut today against Tomás Martín Etcheverry, Cameron Norris against Stan Wawrinka (16:00 CEST). Tomorrow, Alcaraz will face Otto Virtanen, Musetti will face Martín Landaluce, Fils will face Terence Atmane, De Miñaur faces Sebastian Ofner, Khachanov faces Ugo Carabelli, and Ruvlev faces Mariano Navone.