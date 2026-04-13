Sinner dethrones Alcaraz in the ATP ranking and extends impressive Masters 1,000 run

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Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte-Carlo Masters final, 7-6(5), 6-3, and returned to the top of the ATP ranking on Monday, right when Alcaraz was about to catch him in the list of total weeks as World No. 1: Alcaraz had just turned 66 weeks as World No. 1, same as Sinner before this week, in which Sinner will make 67 weeks at the top of the ranking.

That could chance next Monday, though, as Sinner will rest while Alcaraz is scheduled to play at the Barcelona Open, where he defends 330 points from the final. If Alcaraz lifts the Conde de Godó trophy next Monday, he would return to the World No. 1 spot.

Beyond the race for the ATP ranking, Jannik Sinner has also passed Alcaraz in the year's Race to Turin, winning 3,900 points, including three Masters 1,000 victories, passing Alcaraz with 3,600 points, mainly for his Australian Open title and Doha Open (ATP 500). Sinner has a 24-2 record, and Alcaraz has a 21-3 record.

Sinner has also matched a record by Novak Djokovic in 2015, becoming the second player to win the first three Masters 1,000 of the year: Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo and Miami, and including Paris from last year, he has won the past four Masters 1,000 trophies...