Clay season schedule: All ATP and WTA tournaments in spring 2026 before Roland Garros

HQ

The Miami Open has ended, and with it, the first part of the 2026 tennis season, in outdoor hard courts. It's time for clay, with tournaments that include three Masters 1,000 (Monte-Carlo, Madrid, Rome), three ATP 500 (Barcelona, Munich, and Hamburg) and finally Roland Garros between May 24 and June 7.

While some events on clay took place earlier in the year (Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, and Chile in February and March), the "official" clay season begins right now for the ATP and WTA, with some ATP and WTA 250 tournaments starting today Monday in Bucharest, Houston, Bogotá, and Marrakech.

These are the upcoming ATP and WTA tournaments on clay between April and June 2026:

ATP, WTA 250



Tiriac Open, Bucharest (ATP 250) - March 30-April 5



Copa Colsanitas, Bogotá (WTA 250) - March 30-April 5



U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston (ATP 250) - March 30-April 5



Grand Prix Hassan II, Marrakech (ATP 250) - March 30-April 5



Open de Rouen (WTA 250) - April 13-19



Geneva Open (ATP 250) - April 17-May 23



Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 18-24



ATP, WTA 500



Charleston Open (WTA 500) - March 30-April 5



Linz Open (WTA 500) - April 5-12



Barcelona Open (ATP 500) - April 13-19



Stuttgart Open (WTA 500) - April 13-19



Munich Open (ATP 500) - April 13-19



Hamburg Open (ATP 500) - May 6-17



Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500) - May 18-24



Masters 1,000 ATP, WTA



Monte-Carlos Masters (ATP), April 5-12



Mutua Madrid Open (ATP, WTA), April 22-May 3



Internazionali BNL d'Italia (ATP, WTA), May 6-May 17



Grand Slam



Roland Garros, May 24-June 14



Are you excited for the 2026 clay season in tennis leading to Roland Garros?