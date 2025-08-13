Who killed the doorman? That's the big question in Only Murders in the Building's fifth season

HQ

After four lovely seasons, we have come to expect a new season of Only Murders in the Building each year, and thankfully that will be the case for 2025. On September 9, the fifth season will debut in full, and with that edging ever closer, we've now been given our best look at the show to date.

This next batch of episodes will see Selena Gomez's Mabel, Martin Short's Oliver, and Steve Martin's Charles all taking on a case that's quite close to home. The trio are investigating the death of their doorman, Lester, who they suspect has died under suspicious circumstances. As you would expect, this sees them making some enemies as they work to eliminate any potential suspects, all while they even get wrapped up in a web featuring powerful billionaires and dangerous mobsters.

With this round of episodes edging ever closer, check out the latest trailer for the show below.