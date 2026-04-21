Who are the German Cup semifinalists and matches this week: Bayern's next step for the treble?

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After Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga last weekend with the record for most goals scored, they will aim to be the first team to win the treble three times. In one of the last few available weeks before the semi-finals in European competitions, Germany will host the DFB-Pokal semi-finals this week, on April 22, Wednesday, and April 23, Thursday. Bayer Leverkusen will be Bayern's rival, while Stuttgart, defending champions, will aim to reach another final against Freiburg.

Unlike their dominion in Bundesliga (all 13 of the last 14 editions), Bayern Munich has won the DFB-Pokal "only" three times in the last ten years. They remain the most decorated team (20 titles in total), but haven't lifted it since 2020, the year they also won the Bundesliga and Champions League.

In the last 15 years, there have been eight different German Cup winners: besides Bayern, other champions include Schalke 04 in 2011, Borussia Dortmund in 2012, 2017, and 2022, VfL Wolfsburg in 2015, Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018, RB Leipzig in 2022 and 2023, Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, and VfB Stuttgart in 2025.

DFB-Pokal semi-finals this week and final



Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: Wednesday, April 22, 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



VfB Stuttgart vs. SC Freiburg: Thursday, April 23, 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



Final: May 23



The winner of the DFB-Pokal will get automatic qualification for Europa League, a coveted prize for Stuttgart (fourth in Bundesliga), Leverkusen (sixth in the league) and Freiburg (seventh). Will you follow the German Cup semifinals this week?