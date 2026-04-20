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Bayern Munich wins Bundesliga, breaking records and aiming for a third treble

Bayern Munich has broken the record for most goals scored in Bundesliga.

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With four games remaining, a 4-2 comeback against Stuttgart meant that Bayern Munich has won the 2025/26 Bundesliga, 14 points clear of the second best team, Borussia Dortmund, and letting them focus on their other competitions, with the treble at reach: they are in semi-finals of the German Cup (DFB-Pokal) and Champions League.

Bayern Munich has won 13 of the last 14 league titles: only the 2023/24 slipped away against the unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen. But this season have been even more dominant, with a German league record of 109 goals scored (with four games remaining). Only two teams have scored over 100 goals in a season, Bayern in 1971/72 and Bayern in 2019/20. 59 of those goals were scored by Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.

Bayern's next challenge will be the DFB-Pokal: they face against Bayer Leverkusen this Wednesday, April 22, in the single-match knockout; if they win, they would face Stuttgart of Freiburg in the final. And next week, they will face the defending champions Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the Champions League final.

However, Bayern have still records to claim: after 25 wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat, if they win the last four matches, they would equal the record for most points in a Bundesliga season, 91, set by Bayern Munich in 2012/13. That year, Bayern won the treble, same feat they achieved in 2019/20, the last years they have won Champions League. If they win the treble this season, they would be the first European team to win the Treble three times.

Bayern Munich wins Bundesliga, breaking records and aiming for a third treble

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SportsfootballBayern MunichBundesliga


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