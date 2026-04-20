Bayern Munich wins Bundesliga, breaking records and aiming for a third treble

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With four games remaining, a 4-2 comeback against Stuttgart meant that Bayern Munich has won the 2025/26 Bundesliga, 14 points clear of the second best team, Borussia Dortmund, and letting them focus on their other competitions, with the treble at reach: they are in semi-finals of the German Cup (DFB-Pokal) and Champions League.

Bayern Munich has won 13 of the last 14 league titles: only the 2023/24 slipped away against the unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen. But this season have been even more dominant, with a German league record of 109 goals scored (with four games remaining). Only two teams have scored over 100 goals in a season, Bayern in 1971/72 and Bayern in 2019/20. 59 of those goals were scored by Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.

Bayern's next challenge will be the DFB-Pokal: they face against Bayer Leverkusen this Wednesday, April 22, in the single-match knockout; if they win, they would face Stuttgart of Freiburg in the final. And next week, they will face the defending champions Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the Champions League final.

However, Bayern have still records to claim: after 25 wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat, if they win the last four matches, they would equal the record for most points in a Bundesliga season, 91, set by Bayern Munich in 2012/13. That year, Bayern won the treble, same feat they achieved in 2019/20, the last years they have won Champions League. If they win the treble this season, they would be the first European team to win the Treble three times.