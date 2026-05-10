When will national teams announce the squads for World Cup 2026? Preliminary and final lists deadlines

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The domestic leagues and club competitions are ending, and the clock is ticking for World Cup 2026, the largest in history with 48 teams, taking place between June 11 and July 19 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Only a month left before the competition, but before that, the main thing left to know is when will we know the squads selected for the competition.

Here you'll find when will national coaches make their player squads for the World Cup, including preliminary lists and the deadline for the final lists, and how many players can they take to the FIFA competition.

Preliminary lists by May 11

Monday, May 11, will be the final day in which national teams submit a preliminary list of players, minimum 35 and no more than 55 players, including four goalkeepers. The list also includes no more than 75 team officials, including doctor, coach, and managers.

This list is private, not published by the teams or FIFA, and has a purpose: if a player is injured between the final list is released and the tournament starts, a replacement can come only from this preliminary list.

Final lists between May 25 and June 1

Between May 25 and June 1, nations will need to submit the final lists to FIFA, which must be of around 23-26 players, including three goalkeepers. The maximum number of players (from 23 to 26) was increased since Qatar 2022 World Cup to allow more flexibility in case of injuries and fatigue.

It will be during this week (which coincided with Conference League final on Wednesday, May 27 and the Champions League final on Saturday, May 30) when the nations will publicly announce the squads at any moment. Then, on June 2, FIFA will make the lists official.

Potential changes between June 2 and World Cup begin

Teams will be allowed to make last minute changes, only in case of serious injury or illness, up to 24 hours before kick off of their debut match in the competition (which take place from June 11), and only from the players of the preliminary list.