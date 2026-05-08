Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League finals: Times, venues, and teams

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This week we saw the conclusion of the knockout stages of the three UEFA club competitions: Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Only the finals remain, to be played later this month, in most cases after the domestic leagues and cups are finished and with World Cup on the horizon, starting on June 11.

UEFA Champions League final



Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Arsenal (England)



May 30, Saturday, 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST



Puskás Arena, Budapest, Hungary



UEFA Europa League final



Freiburg (Germany) vs. Aston Villa (England)



May 20, Wednesday, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey



UEFA Conference League final



Crystal Palace (England) vs. Rayo Vallecano (Spain)



May 27, Wednesday, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany



Clubs have until May 25 to release players for World Cup, with the exception of those playing in the Champions League and Conference League finals. By the time Arsenal or PSG lift the title, most of their colleagues who go to World Cup will have received already the call because football will continue well until the Final in New York on July 19.

Did your team make it into one of the finals? Good luck!