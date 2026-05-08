Sports
Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League finals: Times, venues, and teams
The finals are on May 20, May 27, and May 31.
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This week we saw the conclusion of the knockout stages of the three UEFA club competitions: Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Only the finals remain, to be played later this month, in most cases after the domestic leagues and cups are finished and with World Cup on the horizon, starting on June 11.
UEFA Champions League final
- Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Arsenal (England)
- May 30, Saturday, 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST
- Puskás Arena, Budapest, Hungary
UEFA Europa League final
- Freiburg (Germany) vs. Aston Villa (England)
- May 20, Wednesday, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey
UEFA Conference League final
- Crystal Palace (England) vs. Rayo Vallecano (Spain)
- May 27, Wednesday, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany
Clubs have until May 25 to release players for World Cup, with the exception of those playing in the Champions League and Conference League finals. By the time Arsenal or PSG lift the title, most of their colleagues who go to World Cup will have received already the call because football will continue well until the Final in New York on July 19.
Did your team make it into one of the finals? Good luck!