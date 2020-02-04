What to expect from the launch of Apex Season 4

Apex Legends is officially one year old and to kick-start the celebrations we are greeted with Season 4, which brings with it a whole host of new items, a new legend, some exclusive anniversary loot, and much more.

The biggest addition to the game is undoubtedly the new legend: Revenant, a robotic killing machine. From what we have seen in the recent launch trailer, Revenant is set to bring some exciting new abilities that could change up the way Apex is played.

A new planet harvesting station has been set up in the heart of Capital City creating fissures that break out throughout the area, spreading lava across the playing field and changing up the scenery with new areas to explore.

The all-new battle pass is adding even more legendary skins, Apex packs, loading screens and even more cosmetic items to change up your style and give players more variety for their characters.

Also coming to Season 4 is the new ranked series, which will see the three-month series split into two sections, the first starting out at World's Edge. There, players will battle out to get the best rank possible before a soft reset will de-rank players a little. The second half of the event will see players returning to King's Canyon, the idea being to keep the series feeling fresh throughout.

The last big addition to the new season is the all-new Sentinel bolt-action sniper rifle that will bring devastating stopping power across a multitude of fire rates.

Apex Season 4 launches today, February 4, and will also bring with it some exclusive anniversary loot available until February 14. The free login gifts include a 'Year 1 Origami Flyer Charm', a 'Year 1 Loyalty Badge', and extra XP for the first match of the day.

Are you excited for the new season? Will you be playing?