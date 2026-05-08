Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Rageborn will put an action Metroidvania spin on the World of Darkness

For a while, Nacon had a plethora of World of Darkness titles in its pipeline, with new games debuting at a frequent rate. But then things slowed down and the question started to amount as to what Nacon envisioned for the future of the wider supernatural universe.

Things have changed for the better for World of Darkness fans as of late, as recently Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish was revealed to the world, and now it is expanding further with another new instalment in the universe.

During the Nacon Connect, we were introduced to Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Rageborn, an action Metroidvania that will see players becoming a Garou and using their shapeshifting abilities to cut and tear through enemies while fighting back against the mega-corporation Pentex.

Coming from developer Crea-ture, this project is in production for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, with a launch planned for sometime in 2027. You can see the reveal trailer for the game below.