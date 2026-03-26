World of Darkness to expand with action-RPG Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish

From kickass cybernetic law enforcers to vampires and werewolves. That's the jump that developer Teyon will be making in the near future, as during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, we've just been introduced to Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish, an action-RPG title that is set in the iconic World of Darkness franchise.

Described as a game that has no relation whatsoever to the early 00s action games of the same name, we're told that this project explores how the player learns of a second world inhabited by supernatural creatures and how this puts them on a path where they must prove their strength and become a hunter in a world where most things consider you prey.

Coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud in the summer of 2027, an Xbox Wire article dedicated to the game structured in the form of an interview with game director Piotr Łatocha explains what the team wants to achieve with this title.

"We definitely wanted to take an approach much closer to that of the original Bloodlines. So it's the same world, based on the new 5th edition of Hunter: The Reckoning. It changed a bit because in the old [editions] they play characters who are "imbued" with special abilities. Whereas in 5th edition, there are some more general people who need to fight a stronger enemy, so they need to group into so-called cells. In our game, you belong to one of those cells."

Łatocha goes on to add: "It's a first-person game. We expanded a bit on the RoboCop: Rogue City formula, but this is a slower game with some investigation, with some romance options, companion bonding, a branching story, very different side quests, and very different approaches to solving problems. I believe it's the best way to approach a cool RPG game.

"I would also say it's a semi-open world game, where you have the main quest line, and then you have a lot of different side quests that you can take on. The main quest follows a rather linear path, but of course it has some branches. You can also build the bond with the companions you have, and you can influence their personal stories, so they can end up with totally different states by the end of the game."

Are you interested in Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish?