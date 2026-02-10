We're taking a look at Mewgenics on today's GR Live

We're back in action for this week's batch of GR Live streams. For today's edition, we're going to be dedicating our time to the latest creation from developer Edmund McMillen, known best for making The Binding of Isaac.

His latest work has been developed alongside Tyler Glaiel and is known as Mewgenics. It's a title with a similar art direction and style but the gameplay is different by being a tactical cat breeding and turn-based adventure, one crammed with all of the typical peculiarities and weirdness that we expect from such a developer.

As usual, you can join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, where I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Mewgenics. Be sure to drop by to see whether this strange game should be on your wishlist.