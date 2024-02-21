We're saving Mario's profit margins in Mario vs. Donkey Kong on today's GR Live

HQ

Donkey Kong has only gone and stolen all the Mini-Mario stocks! Not to worry, we're going to be tracking down the crazy ape and putting a stop to his schemes in Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Nintendo's remake of the 2004 puzzle platformer.

As always, you can find our stream on the GR Live Homepage and we'll be streaming from 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET. We'll also be talking all things Nintendo Direct from the stream taking place this afternoon as well.

