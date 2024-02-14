HQ

The scalpers have struck again! Just as soon as Donkey Kong sees an advert for the new Mini-Mario toys, he finds that they're already out of stock. He then goes and does what anyone would do and tracks down the Mini-Mario factory before stealing the entire stock. This is our plot setup for Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the Switch remake of the 2004 Game Boy puzzle platformer.

Through a series of worlds, Mario follows Donkey Kong, with each individual level being split up into two segments, one where you have to grab a key to unlock a door, and the second where you get to pick up the miniature version of yourself. It's a simple game, perhaps oriented towards a younger audience, especially with the ability to make the game easier with Casual Mode. The mechanics reflect that.

Mario can jump, pick things up, and do a handstand for greater jumps and to block projectiles. That's pretty much it when it comes to the depths of the player-lead mechanics here. What's impressive about Mario vs. Donkey Kong is how it manages to make these mechanics stretch over the course of the game. You have to use your limited manoeuvrability in a vast number of ways to overcome varying obstacles and enemies. It's tight and fluid, and rarely do you feel like you've messed up on a level because of something outside of your control. The earlier worlds can feel somewhat tedious, and your mileage will vary depending on if you're looking for a platforming adventure like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but overall it works a treat for the shorter, vibrant experience that Mario vs. Donkey Kong is.

The difficulty ramps up rather well towards the end of the game, and while there were some moments that proved frustrating, nothing felt impossible, even as I endeavoured to collect the three presents in each level. It's fairly easy to do a perfect run of a level on your first try, which might have made Mario vs. Donkey Kong suffer when it comes to replayability. Luckily, this is where Time Attack comes in. A new mode you can get your hands on after the credits roll where you can really put your puzzling skills to the test as you beat your previous best time.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong isn't a game of extreme precision. At least not in the same way as the regular Mario platforming games are. You still need to time your jumps in a sort of rhythm, but it's much slower and more forgiving in this game. The later worlds do require a bit more skill, but you've still got plenty of time to analyse a level, figure out what you need to do it, and then execute that strategy. It's very rewarding when you get everything right, and even if these puzzles might not be the trickiest, they allow you to go through most of the game without losing any sense of fun or enjoyment.

The only question you really need to ask yourself before picking up this colourful return to a Mario classic is how much you enjoy the core experience. Luckily, the demo can give you a taste of what you're getting, but besides the Donkey Kong boss battles, you are largely doing the same things over and over. The worlds change, and there are new level and enemy mechanics brought in, but at the core very little changes. That core experience is very enjoyable, though, as it allows a player to really master the few tools available in order to most effectively solve the problems in front of them. However, another player might find this experience overly repetitive. It's a personal thing, but I mostly had a blast with it.

If you do find that experience to be rewarding, you get plenty of it. Even after the credits roll, you can dive back in via the World Plus levels. These levels take place in the same worlds as the base game, but give you additional challenges, meaning you don't just have replaying a level with more time constraints as your only option if you do want more out of Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

Graphics-wise, Mario vs. Donkey Kong is another example of Nintendo providing some lovely visuals in a game that doesn't really need them. The colours of Mario vs. Donkey Kong pop beautifully on a Switch OLED model, and each world has its own distinct look. Otherwise, there's not much to say in terms of graphics. If you've seen a Mario game in the last few years, it looks like that. Cartoonish, adorable, and vibrant. You can't really ask for more.

At the end of the day, Mario vs. Donkey Kong is simply, effortlessly fun, and that's what you come to the moustachioed plumber for. It's another example of the commitment Nintendo has to Mario, and with tight mechanics, plenty of gameplay and varied puzzles, it is a great representation of him. If you're looking for a Mario platformer that differs from the norm, this is a great option.