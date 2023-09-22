We're returning to a life of crime in Payday 3 on today's GR Live

HQ

Payday 3 is here. The latest instalment into the heisting series has made its debut on PC and consoles, even as a day one launch on Game Pass. While we're working on our review of the title, we're also going to be jumping into the opening hour of the game, all on today's instalment of GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the heisting title, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see how Rebeca fares as a career criminal.

And until we do go live, be sure to catch the recent Payday 3 live-action trailer below.