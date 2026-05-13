We're playing Directive 8020 on today's GR Live

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After checking out Little Nightmares 3 towards the end of 2025, we're back and dedicating a GR Live stream to a Supermassive-developed video game this afternoon. Yep, we'll be returning to the world of The Dark Pictures to experience the next chapter in the wider story, a more isolated and standalone sci-fi adventure known as Directive 8020.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Directive 8020, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see an early look at the newly launched horror game, and for more on Directive 8020, be sure to read our full review of the title to see our complete analysis of the wider experience. Oh and if you're wondering where The Dark Pictures name went from the game's title, head over here to read more.