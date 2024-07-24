English
Nobody Wants to Die

We're investigating immortal murders in Nobody Wants to Die on GR Live

Cyberpunk? Noir? Check and check, Critical Hit Games' new mystery adventure has it all.

HQ

In a city full of people that are effectively immortal, you wouldn't expect murder to be a popular crime. It isn't which is why it's so strange when - in the events of Nobody Wants to Die - we have to connect a string of them to track down a murderer in a futuristic city.

If you're looking to get thrown into Critical Hit Games' mystery, then you can join us today as we take a look at Nobody Wants to Die. You can join in from the GR Live Homepage, or our YouTube and Twitch channels to check out an hour of the game, where we won't be diving too much into heavy spoilers.

If you're teetering on getting the game for yourself, or just want to hear more about it, we've got our review right here.

Nobody Wants to Die

