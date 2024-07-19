HQ

I think we may have just found 2024's most polarising game. In a similar vein to Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Critical Hit Games' Nobody Wants to Die is also a title that is less about being a game and more about being an immersive story, and yes that does mean it has plenty of hits and plenty of misses.

Set in a dystopian cyberpunk noir version of New York City in the year 2329, this game follows a grizzled detective who takes on the task of unravelling a twisted and complex string of murders targeting the city's wealthiest and elite. As this is the 24th century, death isn't so easy to come by as in an Altered Carbon-like fashion, the rich are able to transfer their conscience between bodies using advanced technology regarded as Ichorite. The problem is some maniac is going out of their way to give many of the most influential people in the city their so-called "final death", meaning their Ichorite is destroyed and they have no data or existence to transfer between human bodies. This is where Karra comes back into the equation, as following taking on a task for the police chief at the site of a high-profile murder, he determines that something more is at stake and sets out to discover just what is happening.

HQ

As far as a detective story goes, Nobody Wants to Die is fantastic. There's great narrative skill and depth expressed here that weaves to life a story you want to follow and unpack. The characters are believable and real, the case is twisting and dark and constantly makes you question what is and isn't true, and the worldbuilding is remarkable, with Critical Hit Games serving up a truly awe-inspiring version of NYC, a version that would make any Blade Runner fan quiver at the knees. There are a few core building blocks in Nobody Wants to Die that elevate this game to great heights, but this is already the main problem that the game faces: everything else holds it back.

This is an ad:

While you'll sit in Karra's flying car looking at the neverending neon cityscape of New York and be blown away by its visuals and detail, after 30 minutes you start to want more in a gameplay sense, and frankly Nobody Wants to Die struggles to deliver this. The most that this game offers to the player are the crime solving systems, which basically see you wander around closed off locations, interacting with marked out objects in a very linear fashion to pick apart the mystery each crime scene holds and to then piece it back together with the time-manipulating Reconstructor device. Effectively, you gather data and information and can then replay how the actions the information imply would play out until you've fully recreated the crime allowing you to find details that otherwise may be missed. This is a fascinating mechanic, it's just not really used in a fascinating way.

There's very limited player agency in Nobody Wants to Die. This isn't a game where you have to piece together the mystery yourself, like an L.A. Noire. As you go about interacting with objects, markers pop up telling you what to do next while Karra and partner Sara communicate and lay out exactly what's happening. For a mystery game, there's no mystery to solve, it's too linear and doesn't let the player put their own stamp on the story. You can't get things wrong, you can't make mistakes, or follow clues and threads that lead you down the wrong path. There is only the right answer and the game holds your hand all the way until you crack it. This wouldn't be as much of a problem if there was greater mechanical depth, but there isn't. Nobody Wants to Die is almost a walking simulator, and it only attempts to make you think differently by introducing an X-Ray and UV Light tool that allows you to follow wires hidden in walls or tracks of blood invisible to the naked eye. For a game set in the year 2329, forensic technology feels very familiar...

This is an ad:

I'm not against games that are steadier and have less mechanical depth (I did love Hellblade II for starters), but they need to make up for it elsewhere, and again, Nobody Wants to Die doesn't do this. Despite being a dystopian metropolis that reminds of Star Wars Coruscant, this take on NYC feels empty. You barely run into any life, and if it wasn't for seeing streams of flying cars in the distance, I would go as far as saying that the city was empty. There's a distinct lack of human influence, but the game attempts to soften this by constantly having Karra conversing with Sara through an earpiece.

The dialogue is mostly well performed, with characters that feel real and charismatic. Karra is a stereotype through-and-through, he's a grizzled noir detective that speaks in a gruff Harrison Ford-like tone, uses constant similes and metaphors, drinks booze like it's going out of fashion, and has the emotional depth of a block of cement. But he's cool and suave and you come to like him, even when he reels off weird and out of place alternative lines that you can force him to spit out using the dialogue system. This, by the way, has its vices too. Nobody Wants to Die frames itself as a game with branching and deep dialogue options and choices, but in truth, you never really notice how these unfold until the closing stages when you get an ending depending on your grander decisions. Again, this isn't L.A. Noire where if you choose the wrong dialogue option in a conversation you could lose a valuable clue or upset an ally.

You can overlook the typical jank that comes with a AA game like Nobody Wants to Die, jank like quirky facial animations and occasionally clunky mechanics. But, the other elements are more of an issue. There is clear quality and potential with Nobody Wants to Die, whether it's the aesthetic and worldbuilding, the performances and mysterious narrative, even the striking and detailed visuals, however, the gameplay itself leaves much to be desired. After four hours of completing what are essentially quick-time events to use many of the tools and systems in place and following a story that may as well be on rails, you begin to lose interest in Nobody Wants to Die.

The one thing I will say about this game that works in its favour is that it's very competitively priced. You can pick up a copy for £20, and for £20 you get a very interesting sci-fi, cyberpunk, noir experience. Critical Hit Games clearly has a lot of talent and hopefully Nobody Wants to Die is a sign of what's to come from this studio when they have more support and resources at their disposal. Yet, as I've said a few times, there are clear limitations with this game, limitations that stop Nobody Wants to Die from being great and cause it to feel like a glorified tech demo at times. This may be the best visualisation of a cyberpunk city we've ever seen in a video game, it's definitely up there, but it struggles to be much else.