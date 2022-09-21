Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Splatoon 3

We're inking our way to victory in Splatoon 3 on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into Nintendo's shooter threequel.

HQ

It was only recently that Nintendo launched the third instalment into the Splatoon series, with the frankly named Splatoon 3. This title brought an expanded single-player effort, as well as a bunch of new weapons, game modes, and customisation options, and with this being the case, we figured it's time to check out the game on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be going live and looking to dive into an hour of Splatoon 3. You can, as usual, join in on the action by heading to the GR Live homepage when the stream starts.

And until that time comes around, be sure to also read our opinions on Splatoon 3 in our review right here, and check out a trailer for the game below.

HQ
Splatoon 3

