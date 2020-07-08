We're hopping into Overcooked 2's new DLC on today's stream

You're watching Advertisements

Have you seen a bit too much rain for your liking this July? If so, Ghost Town Games' Overcooked 2's latest DLC has you covered in terms of simulated sunshine, offering as much seasonal joy as you can take in such as tasty ice cream floats, fun parade floats acting as kitchens, canine chefs (don't tell the restaurant inspector) and more.

We're ready to face new culinary challenges in this new DLC titled Sun's Out Buns Out on today's live stream and you're more than welcome to join in. If you wish to do so, head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).