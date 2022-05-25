Cookies

Destiny 2

We're heading back to the Leviathan in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into the latest season of Bungie's looter-shooter.

HQ

Yesterday evening marked the official launch date of the latest season of Destiny 2. Known as Season of the Haunted, this season is taking Guardians back to the Leviathan space vessel to deal with hordes of Nightmares that have been summoned from the Lunar Pyramid and have taken control of the former Cabal pleasure ship.

With this new season bringing Solar 3.0 and a whole host of new activities to dive into, we're going to be jumping into Season of the Haunted on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and putting my Guardian through the ringer in the hopes of earning some powerful new loot.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to check out all the new content on offer.

HQ
Destiny 2

