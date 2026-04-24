We're getting the powers of a god in Masters of Albion on today's GR Live

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There are a lot of city builders out there, allowing you to build a wonderful little settlement, whether it's in the modern age, Medieval era, or a fantasy land completely different from our own. Not enough of them let you play as a massive hand that can flip people off or flick them into the ocean when they're bored, though.

Thankfully, 22cans and Peter Molyneux are bringing their unique stamp on the god game formula back with Masters of Albion. In our review, we did note there were some issues with the game, but that the overall charm of nostalgic classics remains in place. If you want to see some of that for yourself, join us for an hour of Masters of Albion on today's GR Live.

We'll be playing from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can find the stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and of course our very own GR Live Homepage.