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He might not have the rockstar persona of Hideo Kajima or Hideki Kamiya; he may not warrant the near-universal respect given to the likes of Miyamoto and Todd Howard, but I believe Peter Molyneux deserves a podium among the most influential game creators out there. A hack to some, a visionary to others, Molyneux has remained a talking point for decades. His games promise so much, his ideas are so wild and unique that it's hard not to appreciate the lofty ambition, even if the end result fails to live up to it. Molyneux's way of creating games reminds me a bit of Argos, in a way. The UK store asked if we'd like a new, completely unique way of shopping, and while most of the public said no, we appreciated the effort. "Would you like a game where you can do everything?" Molyneux often asks. The sceptics among us shake their heads, knowing it's likely impossible, but there's always a few that dare to dream.

Masters of Albion - Molyneux's supposed last game - largely follows this style. It's a god game, but it's not just a god game, as it adds in deeper city management, lets you possess anyone and everything to explore the world at ground level, allows you to make the most disgusting or tasty pies and sandwiches as part of your world, fling objects around, and shoot lighting from your fingertips. There's a lot, to put it simply. Masters of Albion seems like it took the Crimson Desert approach to its gameplay, just with a fraction of the budget. There's a sense that everyone just said "yeah, why not?" when a new idea was put forwards. It's risky, but these days it feels like it's worth playing a little dangerously.

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Partly, this eclectic mix of mechanics makes Masters of Albion a little jumbled. At the same time, the dose of weird added in by making your own rat pie or running around as a chicken for a few minutes does make you feel like you're making a game that only Molyneux and his team of veterans at 22cans could have come up with. The sense of humour in Masters of Albion will also be familiar to players of older Molyneux games, and Fable fans will love that chicken kicking makes its return prior to Xbox's return to Albion later this year.

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When you start your adventure in Masters of Albion, most of the wackiest and weirdest stuff is unavailable to you. You might raise your eyebrow at the size of the settlement you're given at first, considering it's a small hamlet at best. However, zoom out and you'll see there's a great big world out there to explore and eventually control with your massive hand. Much of the exploration and progression in Masters of Albion is tied to the game's story, a deceptively intriguing tale that managed to draw me in. You usually don't get such a central narrative from this type of game, and while it often takes a backseat so you can run your town as normal, there's a character to the world that goes beyond its simplistic fantasy design, that'll have you ticking over day after day for something other than just seeing your town get that little bit more optimised.

Upgrading and establishing your settlements can actually be quite time consuming. Masters of Albion relies a lot on you getting coin, and to do that you fill out orders from the dispatch. A request might come in for 20 pies, or 15 sandwiches, for instance. The more ingredients you put in, the more complex the recipe is and the more resources you'll need. There are more factors at play later on, especially when you meet with higher ranking members of society, but even at the early stages it can take a long time to get enough money to buy the upgrades and create the buildings you need. It's fun to add a stupid amount of bedrooms into one house, or have someone's window look out to see a ballista, but when you're waiting minutes on end to grow your income, the resulting wackiness loses a bit of its appeal. There is a way to speed up work between your farms, mills, mines, factories, etc. You click and hold on a building and watch as resources are gathered at a rapid rate. However, this only works on the one building at a time, and you can't just speed everything up to gain income quick. Masters of Albion is old-school in not seeking to give its players instant rewards, but it only feels to its own detriment, as it holds the good stuff back. Perhaps a sandbox mode would be welcome, allowing you to just mess around and really feel like a god in your god game.

While I was pressing my magic finger down on a farm to speed up wheat harvesting, I soon noticed how janky some of the hand controls are in Masters of Albion. It's difficult not to pick up a person the first time you want to speed up time on a building, and grabbing resources from the ground or objects to throw at enemies can be a real pain. One particular puzzle that had me swapping out rhythmic stones to form a perfect pattern proved incredibly frustrating, mostly because the stones needed to be thrown halfway across the map if I wanted to move them, so they wouldn't just settle at the same spot. It might make you want to spend more time possessing heroes, creatures, and workers, but under a microscope you see that Masters of Albion looks like it released ten or even twenty years ago in places. The overall look of the game is quite rough around the edges, even if it carries a lot of charm.

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22cans is not operating with a massive budget here, and so some faults can of course be forgiven, but the UI continues to look rather basic, there's stuttering in places, and the animation is so simple I often think I'm playing a tech demo rather than a full release. You could argue another year in the oven could've made this game look and feel as great as it wants to, but I think by then we would've seen fifteen more mechanics added for no reason, rather than the developers polish what they already have.

When it stumbles, it falls flat on its face, but when Masters of Albion succeeds, it reminds you why Molyneux is still in the business after all this time. It has a quality to it that lets you overlook a lot of its most glaring flaws, a sense of humour that reminds you of your first time playing Fable, and a unique, ambitious approach to a genre we don't see enough of these days (aside from the other recently released god game Sintopia). Masters of Albion is not a triumph. It won't knock Fable down to become Molyneux's new legacy-defining game, but it certainly leaves its impression. For me, that was more good than bad, as I look back fondly on my days of giving the middle finger to every worker that disappointed me.