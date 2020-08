You're watching Advertisements

Season 6 is upon us, and to mark the occasion we're checking back in on one of our favourite battle royale shooters, Apex Legends, to see how things are shaping up after this latest injection of game-changing content.

To see Rampart in action and explore the changes to the map, simply tune into our GR Live stream at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, when we'll be diving into the game (on PC) for a good couple of hours.