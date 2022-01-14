Cookies

God of War

We're experiencing Kratos and Atreus' epic journey on PC on today's GR Live

Join us for a couple of hours of God of War on PC.

Today marks the global release date for the PC version of Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed action-adventure game, God of War. Originally launching on PlayStation 4 back in 2018, the title saw the Ghost of Sparta, Kratos facing off with various different Norse gods, who have decided that the Ancient Greek god's journey to the highest peak in the land is now their business.

With the game officially unlocking on Steam at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET today, we're getting a bit of a head start, by being able to stream the highly regarded PC version of the game from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

With that in mind, we're going to be diving into God of War on PC on today's GR Live, with Ben hosting for the typical two hours, with you able to join us as we start our adventure, from the GR Live homepage.

Until we kick everything off, you can also check out our PC review of God of War here, as well as checking out a comparison between the PS4, PS5, and PC versions of the game below.

God of War

