God of War (PC)

HQ

God of War is one of PlayStation's flagship series, so it's a bit surprising that it's appeared on PC. Even though all of the previous games aren't available, the adventure story from 2018 has arrived on the PC platform. In this title, we take on the role of Kratos, a god of war from Ancient Greece who goes on an adventure with his son, Atreus, across the Nordic realms. Early in the game, Kratos leads a relatively ordinary life with his family until his wife dies, leaving a final request that Kratos and their child sprinkle her ashes on the highest peak in the land, but all doesn't go to plan, as the Norse gods interfere with their efforts. As part of the journey, Kratos has to face monsters, dragons, trolls, and more.

HQ

There's very little that hasn't been said about this adventure, but it's still as good as it was when it first came out in 2018. Basically, it's the exact same game as before but with all the extra content added. Santa Monica Studio made the right decision by placing this adventure in a semi-open world context. The story remains the focus but without sacrificing the open world aspect of this game, and because of this, the dialogue and details make Midgard and the other worlds we visit feel alive.

On a PC, there are several new options in the Settings menu that you can customise. You can play with the same graphics as the original PS4 version or you can choose settings that significantly improve the graphics quality. The difference isn't as drastic as the difference between GTA V on Xbox 360 and PC, for example, but it's still noticeable. Overall, the game runs well and the combat is smooth, but I will say that my experience , while not full of bugs, did have an issue. Over time, the frame rates started dropping due to increasing RAM usage and the only solution to resolve the issue was to restart my PC. This happened on two different computers and changing the settings did not improve the situation. I can't find the exact error, but hopefully it can be fixed soon.

The review codes we were provided came a few weeks before launch and graphics card providers have yet to provide an update for this title. In addition, there are several things the development team is working on before or shortly after launch. One example of something that needs to be changed is that frequent changes between control methods can cause problems. I would like to emphasize again that only the issues above interfered with my gaming experience, otherwise the PC version is pretty well-rounded. Take the 4K support and it's impressive visuals as an example. This world is still incredibly magical and brings to life the fairy tales I read as a child. God of War is a beautiful game with a charming aesthetic and a fantastic interpretation of the world of the ancient Norse gods.

I'm always unprepared to hear Kratos say "Boy" in his deep bass voice, and on PC, his voice is also very good. The menus even work well and can be used in their entirety with a mouse and keyboard. As well as this, you can also change the button settings if you want to fiddle with the control scheme. It doesn't have as many options as the PC versions of other PlayStation games, but it's better than many other examples so far. I will recommend using a controller, because this game is entirely designed with a third-person view and feels far better this way. For example, you can't control the speed of your movement with the mouse and keyboard - so you'd better play with a controller.

The PC version offers a fantastic story that is still as memorable today as it was on its initial launch. I highly recommend you play this game keeping in mind the performance issues I mentioned. Whether you've played it before or for the first time, it's still awesome. The visual enhancement seems to give new life to this game, while the gameplay maintains top-notch quality. God of War is a fantastic addition to the unexpected format and we hope the sequel will land on PC as well. The number of choices in the menu and technical issues detract from the overall impression, however, it's still a fantastic game that should has had a relatively smooth transition to PC.