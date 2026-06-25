We're doing barrel rolls in Star Fox on today's Gr Live

HQ

It has been a long, long time since we got a new Star Fox game, but when Fox McCloud himself appeared in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a lot of fans got their hopes up that something was coming. While Star Fox for Nintendo Switch 2 isn't exactly a new experience, it is a fresh take on an old classic.

Star Fox for Nintendo Switch 2 is a remake of the Nintendo 64 hit Lylat Wars. Dr. Andross is looking to take over the Lylat System, and it's up to Fox and his wingmen to stop him. We'll soar over a multitude of diverse planets, zipping around in our fighter pulling off all sorts of tricks and sending Andross packing.

As usual, we'll be starting our stream for Star Fox at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can find us as always on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages. If you're looking at picking up Star Fox yourself, check out our glowing review here.