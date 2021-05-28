Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World

We're checking out the revitalised classic Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World on today's GR Live

We will also be taking a peek at the 1994 original.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

On today's live stream we will be taking a look at a remake of one of the Mega Drive's finest platformers. Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World features the same precise platforming and dungeon crawling action, but its visuals have seen a complete overhaul along with some of its more dated mechanics. Along with the remake, we will also be looking at the 1994 original which is included as a free download with the physical version of the remake.

As always, you can watch us check out the first two hours of the game by heading to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy