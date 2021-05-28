We're checking out the revitalised classic Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

On today's live stream we will be taking a look at a remake of one of the Mega Drive's finest platformers. Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World features the same precise platforming and dungeon crawling action, but its visuals have seen a complete overhaul along with some of its more dated mechanics. Along with the remake, we will also be looking at the 1994 original which is included as a free download with the physical version of the remake.

As always, you can watch us check out the first two hours of the game by heading to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.