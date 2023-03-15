We're checking out The Finals on today's GR Live

HQ

While it has creeped up on a lot of us, Embark Studios, a developer that is made up of a bunch of DICE veterans, has recently started showing off its upcoming multiplayer FPS title, The Finals.

It has done so via a Closed Beta that has been ongoing for over a week and will continue to do so until March 21, and in this beta, players have been able to jump in and experience the chaotic action and to play a variety of different game modes.

With all of this being the case, we're actually going to be jumping into The Finals' Closed Beta on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to play an hour of the title, all at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the GR Live homepage.