news
The Finals

We're checking out The Finals on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into Embark Studios FPS during its ongoing Closed Beta.

HQ

While it has creeped up on a lot of us, Embark Studios, a developer that is made up of a bunch of DICE veterans, has recently started showing off its upcoming multiplayer FPS title, The Finals.

It has done so via a Closed Beta that has been ongoing for over a week and will continue to do so until March 21, and in this beta, players have been able to jump in and experience the chaotic action and to play a variety of different game modes.

With all of this being the case, we're actually going to be jumping into The Finals' Closed Beta on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to play an hour of the title, all at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the GR Live homepage.

The Finals

