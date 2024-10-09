We're checking out Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred on today's GR Live

HQ

The doors have opened and players all around the world are flocking back to Blizzard's action-RPG Diablo IV to check out its exciting first major expansion. Known as Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, this huge addition to the game is bringing a slate of anticipated changes and gameplay tweaks, but more importantly also an entire extra chapter of the storyline that revolves around the young Neyrelle as she continues to try and foil Prime Evil Mephisto's plans by venturing deep into the jungles of Nahantu in search of a way to destroy him once and for all.

I'm going to be diving into Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred as part of today's extended GR Live. Starting at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and delving into two hours of Blizzard's latest expansion in an effort of conquering the lush but dangerous jungles of Nahantu as the fearsome Spiritborn. Be sure to tune in at the GR Live homepage to join me in my return to Sanctuary.